Man left with superficial injuries

Thu, 06 Jul 2023


A man has been left with superficial injuries following an incident at the Isle of Man Post Office Headquarters.

It happened at around 1pm last Friday.

Police say a minor physical altercation occurred between two male customers within the sorting office.

Investigating officers believe other members of the public were present in the sorting office at the time who may be able to help.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.

 

