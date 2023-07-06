New cycle stands installed on Queens Promenade

A bank of cycle stands have been installed opposite the shops on Queens Promenade. A cycle pump and tool stand have also been installed.

The Department of Infrastructure said it is anticipated that this facility will be used by both residents living in apartments hereabouts and those using the promenade for recreation.

"The stands are of stainless steel construction designed to withstand the salty marine environment. The stands are secured into the walkway by concrete anchor screws and can be refitted whenever the walkway is resurfaced."