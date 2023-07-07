Boundary extension is not something authority takes 'lightly' says Ramsey Commissioners
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
People living in Ramsey, Garff and Lezayre are being urged to fill out a consultation form on a proposed boundary extension.
This is the first step of the expansion for Ramsey Commissioners which says the town is at ‘capacity’.
However, there is strong opposition from the other two local authorities.
Lezayre Commissioners has described the move as ‘territorial’.
Whilst Garff Commissioners says the authority hasn’t considered what the unpublished North and West Area Plan could designate as development land.
Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper has more:
Media
