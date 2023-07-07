Driving the next generation of home-grown Paramedics

Island residents who wish to take a degree in Paramedic Science could spend their clinical placements at home thanks to a new partnership between Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) and Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Four student Paramedics from the university will undertake their practical placements on the Isle of Man working with IMAS moving forward, with priority given to any Manx students on the degree programme who wish to return home for this aspect of their tuition.

Wrexham Glyndwr University is beginning to advertise its Paramedic Science degree programme on the Isle of Man, and plans to hold an interview event locally once applications have closed.

Tuition would begin in September 2023. On completion of the course – which is a Health and Care Professions Council-approved programme – graduates will have a qualification that is endorsed by the College of Paramedics.

Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, commented: “We have invested a lot of time and work with Wrexham Glyndwr University to create an opportunity whereby Manx students can return home to complete their clinical placement, as we know that being able to train locally is a really big driver for people. We are really excited to support the next generation of aspiring Paramedics, and hope to see some Manx student Paramedics joining IMAS in the future as a result of this partnership.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University is also offering a discounted rate for its accommodation within student’s first year of study.