Manxman public welcoming ceremony confirmed

The Manxman will be publicly welcomed to her home port on Sunday.

Having departed her build port of Ulsan, South Korea in April, Manxman’s successful 12,000 nautical mile journey to her home port of Douglas concluded last Sunday.

Due to restricted access on the quayside, the whole ceremony will be streamed live to a screen on Douglas Head, giving the public the best view of the vessel.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson will make a speech on the quayside, before the traditional champagne bottle is broken on to Manxman’s bow.

In a nod to the future service of the Company’s newest vessel - the first complete new build commissioned into IOMSPC service in over 20 years – the honour of wishing Manxman well will fall to Janice McDowall, Liverpool Terminal Manager and an employee of the Company for over 20 years.

Manxman is built to replace Ben-my-Chree on the Heysham lifeline freight route but, on the completion of the Department of Infrastructure’s new Liverpool terminal, Manxman will make weekend visits in the winter.

Invited guests include crew members, the artists who have been commissioned to make pieces for the vessel, project team members including contractors, politicians, representatives of the travel industry, media, local business leaders and some of the charities and stakeholders who helped to inform the design of Manxman from an accessibility point of view.

A small group of VIP guests including the Chief Minister, Treasury Minister, Board and Executive of Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and representatives of Hyundai Heavy Industries will be invited for a private tour of the vessel and to meet the captain.

The public will also be able to watch presentations broadcast from the car deck explaining the history of the project, the delivery voyage from Korea to Southampton and an insight into the art commissioned for the boat.

In the evening, following the conclusion of the event, Manxman will steam out in to the bay, and a fireworks display will provide a fitting finale for the day.

Sunday will also see the release of details on how to enter a draw to win tickets for Manxman’s maiden service voyage, scheduled for later in the month. With demand for the sailing likely to be high, IOMSPC has reserved one hundred return foot passenger tickets to give the travelling public a chance to be a part of this momentous occasion.

Timings for the day

11:15 Speeches and champagne bottle breaking

12:30 Build and delivery keynote speeches

22:30 Fireworks and Manxman sail by