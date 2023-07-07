European Championships Call Up For Isle of Man's Yasmin Igham



Yasmin Ingham & Banzai Du Loir (Jon Stroud Media)

Manx Equestrian, Yasmin Ingham (26), has been selected to represent Great Britain at the upcoming FEI European Eventing Championships.

Ingham, who received the call from Team GB Performance Manager Dickie Waygood earlier this week, has been selected on her World Championship partner, 12 year old Banzai Du Loir who is owned by the late Sue Davies Fund and her daughter Janette Chinn. The Championships take place at Le Haras Du Pin, Normandie, France from the 9th – 13th August.

Ingham’s selection follows her fantastic win last weekend at the CHIO Aachen 4*S SAP Cup in Germany, ultimately cementing their place on the squad of 6 horse and rider combinations that will represent Great Britain. Ingham is also nominated as second reserve with her other top horse, Rehy DJ, who was recently placed 3rd at the German 5* event, Luhmuhlen, in the middle of June.

Speaking of her second senior team call up, Ingham said "I'm delighted to have been selected with Banzai Du Loir. He really showed his class last weekend at Aachen and I'm excited to be able to have the opportunity to represent my country again. I'm really looking forward to getting out there and enjoying the championships."

Also representing Team GB are (in alphabetical order)

Rosalind Canter (37) on Lordships Graffalo (2023 Badminton 5* winner)

Laura Collett (33) on London 52 (2023 Luhmuhlen 5* winner)

Tom Jackson (30) on Capels Hollow Drift (5th Badminton 2023)



Kitty King (40) on Vendredi Biats (runner up Luhmuhlen 2023) Tom McEwen (32) on JL Dublin (runner up Kentucky 5* 2023) The final team of four, and two individuals will be announced after the first horse inspection on the 9th August.