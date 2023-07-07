Latest News Headlines
Tour De France: Cavendish narrowly misses out on record-breaking victory

Fri, 07 Jul 2023


Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish has narrowly missed out on a record-breaking Tour de France victory on stage seven of the race.

He finished second in Bordeaux - pipped on the line by Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen.

Cavendish remains tied with Eddy Merckx on 34 career Tour wins.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard still has the overall lead ahead of Tadej Pogacar.

 

 

