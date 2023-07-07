Air Traffic Controllers: Restrictions eased in August says Chris Thomas

The Minister for Infrastructure says closure times for air traffic control to accommodate mandatory rest breaks could be lifted as early as next month.

The Council of Ministers met yesterday with the Airport Director to seek further reassurances regarding the planned resolution for the shortage of air traffic controllers at Ronaldsway Airport.

The Council of Ministers established with the Airport Director that the long term strategic approach is now to have in place 18 fully qualified air traffic controllers in the next three years – compared to the 14 currently employed, with nine operational – to provide added resilience to air services.

In the short term, there is growing confidence that some of the closure times for air traffic control to accommodate mandatory rest breaks could be lifted as early as August. A training and examination programme is underway for new recruits and this will continue for the next 18 months to bring more fully qualified air traffic control staff onto the roster.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said: “This has been a difficult time for travellers and businesses. We are working as hard as possible to get air traffic control properly resourced and the long term plan includes additional investment in staff to bring extra resilience to air services at Ronaldsway.”

Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Thomas MHK, added: “I am grateful for the commitment shown by our air traffic controllers to get more staff trained and operational as soon as possible, alongside innovation in the tower. I am hoping that our short term plans will see many restrictions eased in August.”