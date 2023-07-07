GPs to attend training session next week

GP Practices will be fully closed next Thursday afternoon.

It will allow for the Practice teams (all clinical and administrative staff) to receive the essential training and development they need to deliver the best possible service and to remain fully trained and up to date with skills.

This means there will be no routine appointments or access for patients to their GP practice from 13:00 – 18:00 on the afternoon of Thursday 13 July 2023.

MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service) will be open and operating from 13:00 on 13 July to provide urgent care.