Social housing threshold will put more 'pressure' on Douglas Council's waitlist



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

The income threshold for access to social housing has increased by £3,500.

Single residents with no children earning below £34,500 are now eligible to apply for a public sector house.

For joint applicants with three or more children the maximum is £50,500.

Tynwald approved the proposals which were brought forward by the Department of Infrastructure at its June sitting.

