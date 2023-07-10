Social housing threshold will put more 'pressure' on Douglas Council's waitlist
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
The income threshold for access to social housing has increased by £3,500.
Single residents with no children earning below £34,500 are now eligible to apply for a public sector house.
For joint applicants with three or more children the maximum is £50,500.
Tynwald approved the proposals which were brought forward by the Department of Infrastructure at its June sitting.
