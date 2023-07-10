New webpage to support families and carers during emergency off-Island transfers

Manx Care has launched a webpage to support those whose loved ones are transferred off-Island in emergency/urgent circumstances.

Being involved in a medical emergency or serious accident can change a person’s life drastically. It can be difficult for the patient, their family and carers.

The new webpage (which can be accessed by clicking here or via www.gov.im/offisland) provides information about the journey off-Island, including details about the visiting hospital, the journey back home to the Isle of Man and the patient’s recovery.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, said: “I would like to commend the Communications Team, Air Ambulance and Service Development Team for their input into the design and content of the webpage and poster. We are also very grateful to our service users and the family members who have helped to bring their vision to light, following lived experience of having their loved ones transported in an emergency to the UK. We do hope that having this extra piece of information to hand will be helpful, and will be a work in progress, continuing to improve access to information and communication going forward.”