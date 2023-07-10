Latest News Headlines
Southern 100 starts today

Mon, 10 Jul 2023


The Southern 100 Road Races will get underway later.

Road closures will be in place after 6pm.

A mini-fan park will be in place at Castletown Square which will feature a large screen showing races from previous years.

Meanwhile, Michael Rutter is set to make his debut on the Billown Course this week.

The seven-time TT Winner will take to the course during Wednesday evening and Thursday.

 

 

