Southern 100 starts today

Mon, 10 Jul 2023
The Southern 100 Road Races will get underway later.
Road closures will be in place after 6pm.
A mini-fan park will be in place at Castletown Square which will feature a large screen showing races from previous years.
Meanwhile, Michael Rutter is set to make his debut on the Billown Course this week.
The seven-time TT Winner will take to the course during Wednesday evening and Thursday.
