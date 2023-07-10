Winners of the Isle of Man FinTech Innovation Challenge revealed

14 businesses from across the globe faced their industry peers on the 29th June as they presented cutting-edge solutions at the Isle of Man's highly-anticipated FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale event at the Comis Hotel.

The winners are SQR for their product that quickly and seamlessly verifies clients' identities, Crucial Compliance for their monitoring system that provides safer gambling strategies, and finally Cygnetise for their blockchain technology that enables businesses to digitally manage and share authorised signatories in real-time.

The Challenge, aimed at promoting innovation and collaboration in the financial technology sector, attracted a diverse international cohort of participants, with over 80 applications received from 20 countries.

Following a rigorous selection process, 14 finalists with solutions to some of the Island’s pressing FinTech needs were selected. The finalists were chosen by the esteemed panel of judges who are drawn from leading financial and digital technology businesses in the Isle of Man.

The finalists, from the Netherlands, to Switzerland, to the USA, were selected for their ambition and potential, and over the last six months have worked to develop new products which meet a selection of key challenges.

The panel of judges evaluated the presentations based on criteria such as market potential, scalability, and the potential for positive impact on the Isle of Man's financial sector.