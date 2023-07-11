Peel Commissioners: 'concerns' over a potential new local government bill
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Peel Commissioners says it has ‘concerns’ about the new Local Government Amendment Bill.
Commissioner Alan Jones claims the government is using a piece of UK legislation which will put pressure on the Island’s smaller authorities.
The bill is supposed to ‘update’ and improve the operations of local authorities and make it easier for people to access minutes from meetings.
Mr Jones says Peel Commissioners isn’t the only authority with concerns about the new legislation:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed