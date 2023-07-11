Peel Commissioners: 'concerns' over a potential new local government bill



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Peel Commissioners says it has ‘concerns’ about the new Local Government Amendment Bill.

Commissioner Alan Jones claims the government is using a piece of UK legislation which will put pressure on the Island’s smaller authorities.

The bill is supposed to ‘update’ and improve the operations of local authorities and make it easier for people to access minutes from meetings.

Mr Jones says Peel Commissioners isn’t the only authority with concerns about the new legislation:

