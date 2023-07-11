Southern 100: Two riders taken to hospital



Southern 100 / Callum Staley

There were two red flag incidents during last night's Southern 100 practice session.

The first incident happened at Ballawhetstone.

Rider number 81 David McConnachy was taken to Noble's Hospital for further assessment.

The second incident happened at Church Bends at the end of the Supersport 600cc (white plates) session.

RiderJoshua Potts was taken to hospital. Posting on social media - the rider said he had fractured his legs.