Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Southern 100: Two riders taken to hospital

Tue, 11 Jul 2023

Southern 100 / Callum Staley
Southern 100 / Callum Staley

There were two red flag incidents during last night's Southern 100 practice session.

The first incident happened at Ballawhetstone.

Rider number 81 David McConnachy was taken to Noble's Hospital for further assessment.

The second incident happened at Church Bends at the end of the Supersport 600cc (white plates) session.

RiderJoshua Potts was taken to hospital. Posting on social media - the rider said he had fractured his legs.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive