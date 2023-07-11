Isle of Man submits bid to host 2029 Island Games

The Isle of Man has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Island Games.

If successful, it would be Isle of Man’s third time hosting the multi-sport event, having held the first ever Games in 1985, and another in 2001.

Affectionately known as the ‘Olympics for Islanders,’ the biannual Games bring together thousands of athletes from across the world to compete in more than a dozen sports.

The Manx bid was officially submitted to the International Island Games Association's (IIGA) Executive Committee on Monday, as Guernsey 2023 got underway.

The IIGA will now visit the Isle of Man to inspect its venues and infrastructure in October before announcing its decision in 2024.