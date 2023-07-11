Southern 100: Two people dead after serious incident
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Two people have died following a serious incident during this evening's qualifying session at the Southern 100.
The incident happened at around 6:50pm on the Billown Course in Castletown.
The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator.
Police confirmed the incident has resulted in two fatalities.
A force spokesperson said: "We pass on our deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved."
"At this time, we are unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus is to support those involved."
The Coroner of Inquests has been informed.
A road closure is in place from Castletown corner to Ballakaighen corner while investigation work is carried out.
