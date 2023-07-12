Borough Council is looking for a community champion

Nominations are open for Douglas Council’s community awards.

They’re for residents who have made ‘outstanding’ contributions and ‘significant’ differences to the city.

There are two prizes, a Young Hero award for residents under the age of 15 and a Community Champion award for a ratepayer.

People have until 31 July to nominate someone and the form is available on the council website.

Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare said: ‘We have not set out specific criteria for our awards, but are looking for people who inspire others, who go above and beyond to make a difference in our community, and who make a positive contribution to the lives of others.

‘We have already received many wonderful nominations and it is heartwarming to learn of all the individuals that go above and beyond every day in our city, yet fly under the radar with no expectation of recognition or reward. I already know we are going to have a very difficult job selecting just one Community Champion and Young Hero.’