More carriage driving opportunities for Manx residents

Manx Lottery Trust has awarded funding to Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled (MCD4D) so it can extend its services and provide more drives to deserving residents.

The grants, which total £26,250, will enable MCD4D to offer more driving opportunities on more days per week, so more members, and new members, can enjoy and obtain lasting benefits from carriage driving.

MCD4D offer equestrian services for people with limiting disabilities to enjoy carriage driving.

Part of the funding has also been used to purchase, and care for a strong pony, needed to pull a carriage with pneumatic tyres. Drivers will then experience a smoother ride, which is particularly important for those restricted in movement and with mobility issues.