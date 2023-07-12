Gandy returns to Austria

Manx golfer Tom Gandy will be teeing off in Austria at the Euram Bank Open on the Challenge tour this weekend.

It will be only his second time at the Golf Club Adamstal but he will surely be looking forward to it after his last visit in 2021 in which he would go on to finish 8th overall the best result of Tom’s Challenge tour career so far.

Back in 2021 he put in a great display of golf to finish all four days of competition under par, coming in on the final day with a score of -13 under par. At the par 70 course he posted scores of 65, 67, 69 and 66 and Tom will be hoping to have similar scores come Sunday this week.