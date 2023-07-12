Southern 100: Rider and marshal dead

Police have confirmed a rider and marshal died following a serious incident at last night's Southern 100 racing event.

It happened at around 7pm in the area between the start line and shortly after the junction of the bypass with Arbory Road.

The area of road between the traffic lights at the Malew Street bridge and Ballakaighin Corner remains closed, along with a short section of Arbory Road, in order to allow for forensic work to be fully undertaken by police.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig confirmed that both the rider and marshal who were killed in this collision were males, but no further details as to their identities is being released at this time.

DI Craig says, “The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races, and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw. However, it is likely that there are people who either witnessed what occurred, or who have video footage of the incident itself, who we are yet to identify and make contact with. I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who was present at the time, and who feels they may be able to assist, to please make contact with us in the first instance at Police Headquarters on 01624 631212."

Any witnesses, or people affected by the events of last night can attend Castletown Civic Centre where Police and staff from Manx Care will be present to provide any help and support. The centre can be found directly next door to Castletown Police Station, just off Castletown Square.