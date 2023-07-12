Latest News Headlines
Remainder of Southern 100 event cancelled

Wed, 12 Jul 2023


The remainder of the Southern 100 event has been cancelled following last night's serious incident.

In a brief statement, organisers said: "Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled."

"The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation."

 

