Market Square to remain open for fans

Thu, 13 Jul 2023
Market Square in Castletown is staying open for Southern 100 fans and locals who need a ‘relaxing’ space.
The commissioners have spoken to agency partners and say it will remain as a ‘low-key’ social space.
Live entertainment which had been planned will move to another night.
Anyone who needs professional support can visit the Town Hall in the ancient capital.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.