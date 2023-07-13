Latest News Headlines
Market Square to remain open for fans

Thu, 13 Jul 2023

By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter
Market Square in Castletown is staying open for Southern 100 fans and locals who need a ‘relaxing’ space.

The commissioners have spoken to agency partners and say it will remain as a ‘low-key’ social space.

Live entertainment which had been planned will move to another night.

Anyone who needs professional support can visit the Town Hall in the ancient capital.

 

