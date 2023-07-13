Latest News Headlines
Summerland 50: British MPs call on Manx Government for 'full inquiry' and apology

Thu, 13 Jul 2023

Credit: Stuart Taylor
Credit: Stuart Taylor

MPs in the UK have asked the Manx Government whether they would commit to a full inquiry into the Summerland fire.

A debate in the House of Commons was held last night.

Justin Madders MP led the discussion examining the 50th anniversary of the fire in which 50 people died.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan  is expected to make a statement in next weeks sitting of Tynwald.

The MP has called on the Chief Minister to issue an apology to those affected:

