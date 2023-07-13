Noble's Hospital marks 20th anniversary

Noble’s Hospital has been celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Yesterday marked two decades since the first patient was transferred to the new hospital site in Braddan.

The third Noble’s Hospital when it opened was praised for the patient centred layout, state of the art technology and future-proofed design.

During the last year the hospital saw over 70,000 outpatient appointments and more than 1,900 inpatient procedures.