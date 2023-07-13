Busy morning for fire crews

It was a busy morning for the fire service.

Crews were from Douglas were called to reports of an automatic smoke alarm within a block of flats at 7:50am.

On arrival, crews identified smoke logging within the Kitchen of a flat and assisted the resident safely from their property before clearing the smoke from the property with a positive pressure fan.

Meanwhile, an additional fire appliance from Douglas was dispatched to reports of a large outside fire threatening animals alongside the Mountain Road.

It was identified as a controlled burn which did not require any fire service action.

Elsewhere, crews from Ramsey were mobilised to assist our colleagues in the Ambulance Service with the extrication of a casualty from a domestic property.