Busy morning for fire crews

Thu, 13 Jul 2023
It was a busy morning for the fire service.
Crews were from Douglas were called to reports of an automatic smoke alarm within a block of flats at 7:50am.
On arrival, crews identified smoke logging within the Kitchen of a flat and assisted the resident safely from their property before clearing the smoke from the property with a positive pressure fan.
Meanwhile, an additional fire appliance from Douglas was dispatched to reports of a large outside fire threatening animals alongside the Mountain Road.
It was identified as a controlled burn which did not require any fire service action.
Elsewhere, crews from Ramsey were mobilised to assist our colleagues in the Ambulance Service with the extrication of a casualty from a domestic property.
