Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now
Facebook

Busy morning for fire crews

Thu, 13 Jul 2023


It was a busy morning for the fire service.

Crews were from Douglas were called to reports of an automatic smoke alarm within a block of flats at 7:50am.

On arrival, crews identified smoke logging within the Kitchen of a flat and assisted the resident safely from their property before clearing the smoke from the property with a positive pressure fan. 

Meanwhile, an additional fire appliance from Douglas was dispatched to reports of a large outside fire threatening animals alongside the Mountain Road.

It was identified as a controlled burn which did not require any fire service action.

Elsewhere, crews from Ramsey were mobilised to assist our colleagues in the Ambulance Service with the extrication of a casualty from a domestic property.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive