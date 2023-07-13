Standard Bank ensure Isle Listen's Summer Sessions can go ahead

Summer activities from local young person’s mental health charity, Isle Listen, which will help children and young people to maintain their positive mental health and wellbeing during the summer break, will go ahead once again this year thanks to the support of Standard Bank.

For many young people the summer holidays are a welcomed break from school and a chance to recharge ahead of the next academic year. However, school plays a vital role in maintaining young people’s mental wellbeing by providing structure, regular social interaction, and access to support systems.

Recognising the importance of initiatives that help to maintain these crucial aspects of school for young people, Standard Bank has stepped forward to ensure Isle Listen’s summer sessions can proceed and help make a positive difference.

The sessions will encompass a diverse range of activities, including sports, arts and crafts, games, and a chance for students starting secondary school in September to meet their peers. They aim to provide a safe and supportive environment where young people can keep active, be creative and socialise while enjoying their summer break.

Talking about their support for Isle Listen and the sessions, Lee Francis, CE and Island Head for Standard Bank Isle of Man said: “The work Isle Listen do in the Island’s primary and secondary schools is vital for empowering young people to maintain their positive mental health, and we’re delighted to be supporting this year’s summer sessions to ensure that support is still available out of term time too. We understand that this work impacts the individuals and their wider families; community is so important to us whether it’s inside the home or office, or Island-wide”.

Steven Downward, Schools Team Lead at Isle Listen added: “In addition to education, school provides so many benefits for young people that supports their overall development, which unfortunately some children miss out on during the summer break. So, we’re extremely grateful to Standard Bank for enabling us to run these sessions”.