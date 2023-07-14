Southern 100: Tributes paid to rider Alan Connor and marshal Liam Clarke

Tributes are being paid to a rider and marshal who died following a serious incident at the Southern 100 Races on Tuesday evening. Police have named the rider as 50-year-old Alan Connor from County Meath and the marshal as 66-year-old Liam Clarke from Wigan. The families of both men are being fully supported by specially trained officers as the investigation into the circumstances of what occurred continues.

The force have also confirmed that the two other people who sustained injuries at the scene were taken to hospital, where they remain receiving treatment.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig states, “I would like to extend my condolences to the families of both Mr Connor and Mr Clarke at this deeply upsetting time. Our enquiries have been ongoing extensively since Tuesday evening and we have spoken to a number of people who were present when the incident occurred. However, at this time, no further information is being released as we are still undertaking enquiries on behalf of the Coroner in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of what has occurred.

Additionally, I would like to thank all of our colleagues from across a number of agencies who have been instrumental in assisting us with this investigation, and in also providing the necessary help and welfare support to everyone who has needed this across all parts of the community.

As part of our continued investigations, I would like to again request that anyone who may have footage of the incident to please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212, but would respectfully continue to ask that people refrain from speculating on what may have happened, particularly at this extremely distressing time for both men’s families”.