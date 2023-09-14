DOI seeking approval for 350 metre wall in next stage of Laxey River flood works

The Department of Infrastructure has applied for planning permission for a 350 metre long wall along Glen Road, Laxey.

The village was flooded in October 2019 by adverse weather and 62 homes were affected.

Plans include strengthening parts of the existing wall and adding 1.2 metres in height to meet flood protection levels.

There are also proposals to provide a wall to homes which currently don’t have any security.

This planning application is for the section of Laxey River from the property Braeside to the New Laxey Bridge and the DOI says the design has been kept to a minimum to avoid ‘visual disruption’ for residents and their properties.