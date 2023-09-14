DOI seeking approval for 350 metre wall in next stage of Laxey River flood works
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The Department of Infrastructure has applied for planning permission for a 350 metre long wall along Glen Road, Laxey.
The village was flooded in October 2019 by adverse weather and 62 homes were affected.
Plans include strengthening parts of the existing wall and adding 1.2 metres in height to meet flood protection levels.
There are also proposals to provide a wall to homes which currently don’t have any security.
This planning application is for the section of Laxey River from the property Braeside to the New Laxey Bridge and the DOI says the design has been kept to a minimum to avoid ‘visual disruption’ for residents and their properties.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed