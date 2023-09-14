Commissioners seeking expressions in Cosy Nook Cafe
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
Port Erin Commissioners are looking for expressions of interest in the Cosy Nook Cafe from businesses or individuals.
It’s currently operated by Foraging Vintners which has the lease until the end of this month.
The local authority says a seasonal or annual lease up to three years would be considered.
It says that any use of the building may need planning permission because the Cosy Nook is a registered building.
Proposals must be sent to expressions@porterin.gov.im outlining any proposals for the use of the property by 12 noon on Wednesday 4 October 2023.
