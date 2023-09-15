Manannan leaving early

Fri, 15 Sep 2023
This afternoons (September 15) Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool will be departing early.
The sailing is now scheduled for 1:30pm with passengers being asked to check in no later than 12:45pm.
The return sailing to Douglas from Liverpool is now scheduled for 6pm and passengers are asked to check in no later 5:15pm.
The sailings have been rescheduled due to “operational reasons”.
