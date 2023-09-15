Commissioners consultation session ends with abusive messages
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
A consultation run by Port Erin Commissioners was tarnished by people leaving abusive messages on sticky notes.
It was aimed for residents to leave suggestions for what they wanted to see in the village.
The ideas were to be stuck on a noticeboard and collected at the end of the consultation period.
At its public meeting this week, the local authority concluded it should’ve been more closely monitored or a different location chosen.
