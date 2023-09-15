September spider surge

Charlie Morrey reports:

If you, like I, cannot cope with spiders it may be worth noting that experts at British Pest Control Association (BPCA) say spiders are more likely to be seen indoors in September as they seek out dry places to breed.

Mating season for spiders begins in early autumn and lasts for less than two months.

For us terrified bunch, the BPCA advises using a glass and stiff piece of card to capture spiders and release them outside. To be honest shouting for help from anyone that’ll listen works just as well.

John Horsley, Technical Officer at BPCA said: “UK spider species are not considered dangerous or harmful, but in some circumstances – if you seem to have an unusually large infestation of spiders for example – we recommend seeking advice from a pest management professional.”

I did hear a rumour that conkers keep spiders away, although I’ve got multiple conkers in my room and have so far had to get my mum to capture four spiders this week. - Charlie