Manannan to run on three engines

Following this afternoon’s Manannan sailing to Liverpool being brought forward to 1:30pm the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have confirmed that the vessel will run on three engines for the remainder of 2023.

It has released this statement:

“Assessment of the recent damage to one of the engines is ongoing, but initial investigations suggest it will require a full rebuild. The vessel will therefore continue to run on 3 engines for the remainder of 2023 resulting in an increased crossing time of approximately 3.5 hours. In order to reduce subsequent delays on the evening sailing, the Company has decided to depart Douglas earlier in the day. Information about Manannan sailings will be communicated to customers via text and email.

Customers are reminded that it is important to provide a mobile number and/or email address when making their booking in order to be kept informed of any changes to check-in or sailing times. Passengers with existing bookings can update the information online. If you do not have an online account it is possible to add a mobile number to your booking by contacting our reservations teams* and quoting your booking reference.”