Ingham Holds On To Blenheim Lead After Cross Country



Yasmin Ingham and Banzai du Loir

Yasmin Ingham maintains her lead at Blenheim International Horse Trials, having produced a clear round during today's cross country phase, finishing bang on the optimum time of 10 mins 20 seconds.

The course was creating its fair share of challenges for riders, with problems dotted all around the track; of the first 10 starters, only 3 came home without any jumping faults and 2 were eliminated.

Ingham knew she could only afford 2 seconds over the time (0.8 penalties) to retain her lead over fellow British competitor Ros Canter, but also in the back of her mind was ensuring a clear round to tick the Olympic Qualification box.

To be considered for selection at Paris next year, a rider must attain certain results at 4 or 5 star level in the year preceding the Olympic Games - although Ingham is the reigning World Champion, this is not alone a ticket to Paris 2024. After today, Ingham must have fewer than 16 faults in tomorrows show jumping to keep her name on the Team GB Selectors list.

If tomorrow's campaign does not go Ingham's way, the Manx Equestrian has a final chance to gain the Paris qualifier at events next spring. This however, will take her Olympic hopes of selection to the eleventh hour.

Setting off at a good pace, but steadying down for the tricky combinations around the course, Yasmin's horse Banzai Du Loir, still looked full of running as he heading for the last few fences, stopping the clock right on time to stay on her dressage score of 20.5.

Canter was one second over the optimum time moving her to 22.0 whilst Piggy March (Halo) was 2 seconds over the time to finish on a score of 29.5. Ingham therefore does not have a pole in hand show jumping tomorrow, but does have 3 seconds in hand to reclaim the title her and Banzai won here in 2021.

The show jumping starts at 2pm with Ingham last to go.