New wheelchairs for visitors to Curraghs Wildlife Park



From left to right: Norma Smethurst, Co-op; Sally Fergueson and Nick Wildon, Kissack Care; Kathleen Graham, Curraghs Wildlife Park; Jacqui Heaton, Co-op; Shirley Corlett, SCWP; Sue Icely, Co-op plus donated wheelchairs (and on-looking Great White Pelicans).

The Manx Co-op have helped fund the Isle of Man charity Supporters of the Curraghs Wildlife Park (SCWP) with two new wheelchairs from Kissack Care for the use of visitors to the Curraghs Wildlife Park.

Curraghs Wildlife Park has an existing stock of wheelchairs that are in constant demand but are showing signs of wear and tear, so SCWP were asked for help in replacing them.

Kathleen Graham, General Manager, Curraghs Wildlife Park said: “We are very grateful to receive these wheelchairs and know that it will help many of our visitors who rely on them to be able to fully explore the site, seeing animals from around the world in natural settings.”

Shirley Corlett, SCWP Treasurer said the group are pleased to be able donate these wheelchairs thanks to a grant from the Manx Co-op and help from Kissack Care.

She added: “It is a great example of working with others who care about everyone in our community, delivering benefits to those who really need our help.”