Applications open for September 2024 courses

UCM (University College Isle of Man) has opened its applications for full-time and substantial part-time courses starting in September 2024.

The University College opened its applications at its annual Open Evening which was held last week (November 16) and saw 600 people attending.

As well as a wide range of courses that are often in high demand such as Business Administration, Health and Social Care, and Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, UCM has also added Leadership & Management, Sport & Creative Visual Practice to its curriculum for the next academic year.

UCM’s Principal Jesamine Kelly said:

“It was great to see so many people attending our open evening last week, I hope that they really enjoyed finding out about all the wonderful things you can study at UCM. We’re extremely proud that we support learners from age 14, through our school links project, right up to people in their 90s who choose our ‘Just for Fun’ adult learning courses, and everything in between. At UCM we’re constantly reviewing our offering to ensure that it meets the needs, interests and aspirations of students, as well as supporting the Island’s industries. UCM provides a wide range of courses for school leavers and adults, as well as a comprehensive school links programme. Courses for school leavers include a wide range of A-level equivalent options. As one of the top university destinations for Islanders, UCM offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.”

To explore the courses on offer and to apply online, visit www.ucm.ac.im.