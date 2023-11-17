Local writer Joanne Clague to feature at Sight Matters Author's Breakfast

Sight Matters will be holding an Author's Breakfast 2023 on for 27 November, at 9:30am at the Comis Hotel.

This year, the event features Joanne Clague, a distinguished local writer with a remarkable career spanning thirty years in print, radio, and broadcast media.

Having made her mark as a journalist in the north-west, Joanne has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of historical fiction, with a particular focus on nineteenth-century Sheffield.

Joanne's series, set against the backdrop of Sheffield in the mid-1800s, kicks off with 'The Ragged Valley,' a novel that delves into the aftermath of the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Joanne Clague, gaining insights into her literary journey and the historical inspirations behind her work.

Peter Marshall, Marketing and Fundraising Lead, said: "By attending, you’ll not only enjoy a morning of literary delight but also contribute to the vital services and support we provide for the blind and visually impaired on the Isle of Man. Your presence makes a meaningful impact, and we invite everyone to join us for a morning of inspiration, connection, and the shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Tickets for the event are £25; which includes a breakfast buffet at the Comis Hotel.

To secure your spot at the Author's Breakfast 2023, please contact Sight Matters via email at events@sightmatters.im or call 674727.