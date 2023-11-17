Dante Deo to open Isle of Man office in 2024

As part of an ongoing strategy to grow the markets in Europe, the UK and the US – as well as Asia-Pacific – Dante Deo is set to open a Northern Hemisphere office in the Isle of Man.

The new office on the Island is set to launch on 1 January 2024, affording it a base from which to launch physical operations in the Northern Hemisphere.

The company is known for its IT sourcing, procurement and licence renewal services. It delivers a full 360-degree review of its clients’ digital ecosystem and technology landscape to determine where they stand with regard to the sourcing, procurement, deployment, use and renewal of their IT assets.

According to CEO Leon Steyn, Dante Deo chose to incorporate its offices on the Isle of Man for two reasons.

He said, initially, the support it received from the local government was incredible, especially compared to how ponderous governments typically are, when handling such incorporations.

“Instead, we were embraced, provided with plenty of additional information, and ultimately supported through the process by them, from start to finish. Essentially, we see them as a partner to work with, rather than the more traditional authority to submit to. The second reason for the move to the Isle of Man is that their economy is focused on the financial sector, and IT – which was the attractive part for us. After all, there is a lot of IT development here, and many significant software development organisations make their home in this region too, enabling synergy between the Isle of Man strategy and our own.”