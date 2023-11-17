Hospice shops to offer Christmas present wrapping service

Hospice Shops are now offering a Christmas Present Wrapping Service supported by Love Manx (a Shop Local Initiative supported by Business Isle of Man) to encourage the community to shop local, wrap local and support local this Christmas.

From November 23 to December 21, every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Hospice Shop on Duke Street will be providing the service with support from their jolly festive wrapping volunteers, helping make your shopping experience stress free and even more enjoyable.

Callum Rowley, Marketing Executive for Business Isle of Man said: “This initiative is part of our 2023 Shop Local campaign which looks to encourage residents to shop in our city, towns and villages and highlight the value of keeping it local.”

With suggested donations of £2.50 per gift, this Christmas Present Wrapping Service not only gives you great wrapping results, but supports our Island Hospice with much needed funds.