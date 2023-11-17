Latest News Headlines
DOI to resurface part of Saddlestone

Fri, 17 Nov 2023


The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) is to resurface Ashberry Avenue in Saddlestone, Douglas.

Its team will mobilise to site early next week (week commencing November 20) and is expected to be on site for up to three weeks.

Residents will receive a letter this afternoon giving details of the works to be undertaken.

The Department apologises for the short notice of these works which is due to an operational constraint which has caused work at another site to be postponed.

This has meant that it has been able to advance this resurfacing work in its paver programme.

Access to homes within Ashberry Avenue will be maintained under local traffic management arrangements.

 

