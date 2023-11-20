Local authorities won't receive funding for climate change projects



By Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has confirmed local authorities won’t receive any money for climate change projects.

It says the Treasury decided financial support from the Climate Change Fund should be for ‘preparatory’ work including feasibility reports and de-carbonisation strategies.

Ramsey Commissioners asked for funding to buy an electric refuse wagon and LED street lights and were turned down.

DOI Chief Officer Emily Curphey says until Treasury and DEFA finalise terms of reference, there’s nothing the department can do:

Media