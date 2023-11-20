Local authorities won't receive funding for climate change projects
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
By Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has confirmed local authorities won’t receive any money for climate change projects.
It says the Treasury decided financial support from the Climate Change Fund should be for ‘preparatory’ work including feasibility reports and de-carbonisation strategies.
Ramsey Commissioners asked for funding to buy an electric refuse wagon and LED street lights and were turned down.
DOI Chief Officer Emily Curphey says until Treasury and DEFA finalise terms of reference, there’s nothing the department can do:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed