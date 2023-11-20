Four arrested during cannabis bust

On Friday evening (November 17) the Isle of Man Constabulary detained a number of men who they suspected had used a small vessel to transport drugs to the island.

The fishing vessel docked at Battery Pier, South Quay in Douglas. Two men were detained on board the vessel and one further male was detained waiting in a car nearby.

Following their detention, a significant amount of cannabis was seized. The three males, all local, were subsequently arrested and have since been charged with serious drug related offences.

A fourth male was also arrested as part of the wider enquiries and has been released on Police bail pending further enquiries.

The constabulary have said that the males charged with the offences will appear at Douglas Courthouse later this morning (November 20).